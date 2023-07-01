DNB Markets Upgrades Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) to Buy

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALFVY. Danske downgraded Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Handelsbanken upgraded Alfa Laval Corporate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alfa Laval Corporate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.20.
Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of Alfa Laval Corporate stock opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average is $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $37.95.
Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile
Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.
