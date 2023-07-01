Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives $36.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.82.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOCS. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Doximity from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the first quarter worth $457,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 1,689.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,731,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,057,000 after purchasing an additional 119,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Doximity stock opened at $34.02 on Monday. Doximity has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.42, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Doximity had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $110.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million. Equities analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

