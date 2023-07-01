DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DRRX. Jonestrading started coverage on DURECT in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on DURECT from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $121.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.59. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

DURECT ( NASDAQ:DRRX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 130.41% and a negative net margin of 187.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that DURECT will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DURECT during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DURECT by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,674 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in DURECT during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,763,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in DURECT by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 87,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in DURECT by 38.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

