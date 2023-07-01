eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,370 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 33,630 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $11,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 49.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 50.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $44.69 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Benchmark boosted their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.59.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

