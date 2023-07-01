Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 3,000 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $11,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,137,405 shares in the company, valued at $23,997,253.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brightcove alerts:

On Monday, June 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $19,500.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 140 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $558.60.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $40,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $40,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $41,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $20,900.00.

Brightcove Price Performance

Shares of BCOV opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.74. Brightcove Inc. has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $7.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightcove

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $49.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 1.3% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,966,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,002,000 after purchasing an additional 88,042 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,146,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,459,000 after buying an additional 701,509 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brightcove by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,785,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after buying an additional 80,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after buying an additional 95,581 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 162.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on BCOV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Brightcove from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Brightcove Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.