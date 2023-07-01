Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,642,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Edison International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,675,871,000 after acquiring an additional 562,352 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,619,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $866,497,000 after acquiring an additional 201,583 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,113,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,289,000 after purchasing an additional 106,738 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Edison International by 36.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Up 1.3 %

EIX stock opened at $69.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.81. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.738 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 134.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.