Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,406 shares of company stock valued at $18,200,490. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $94.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.88. The company has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

