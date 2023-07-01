Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $444.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $428.87 and a one year high of $549.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.14.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $569.27.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

