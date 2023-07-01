Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Truist Financial

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Elme Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELME opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. Elme Communities has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.80 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is -240.00%.

Institutional Trading of Elme Communities

About Elme Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Elme Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Elme Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Elme Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.