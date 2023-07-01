Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Truist Financial

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of NYSE:ELME opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. Elme Communities has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.80 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is -240.00%.
Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.
