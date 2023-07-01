EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of EMCORE in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMCORE Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.37. EMCORE has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCORE

EMCORE ( NASDAQ:EMKR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. Analysts expect that EMCORE will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EMCORE news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,199,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,589.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 700,594 shares of company stock worth $527,268 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCORE

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 34.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 36.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 16.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 25.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in EMCORE by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

About EMCORE

(Free Report)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.