Empirical Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 588 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 588 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 6,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 181,552 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $85,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $480.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.41. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $447.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.68.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

