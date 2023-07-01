ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Price Performance
NASDAQ ENG opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.83. ENGlobal has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.24.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The construction company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 134.26% and a negative net margin of 45.41%.
About ENGlobal
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
