ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENG opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.83. ENGlobal has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.24.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The construction company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 134.26% and a negative net margin of 45.41%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the first quarter valued at $1,064,000. 13.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

