Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Business First Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Business First Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Business First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Business First Bancshares from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Business First Bancshares Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock opened at $15.07 on Thursday. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $61.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.34 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,071.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 159,604 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,812,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Greg Robertson purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,064.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Rick D. Day acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $29,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 258,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,705.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Greg Robertson acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $95,527.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,064.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,361 shares of company stock worth $317,225 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Further Reading

