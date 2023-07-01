Equities Analysts Set Expectations for DHI Media Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:WIL)

DHI Media Ltd. (TSE:WIL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for DHI Media in a report issued on Tuesday, June 27th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock.

DHI Media (TSE:WIL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$140.86 million for the quarter.

