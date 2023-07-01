ETF Managers Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,366 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP raised its stake in Samsara by 62.7% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,335,000 after buying an additional 1,402,994 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Samsara by 4,795.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,237,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after buying an additional 1,211,763 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at about $13,394,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,488,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after purchasing an additional 913,746 shares during the period. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $27.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $30.91. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $204.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on IOT. Truist Financial raised their target price on Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,549,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,305.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 367,583 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $10,200,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,549,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,305.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,334,476 shares of company stock valued at $55,949,495. Corporate insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

