ETF Managers Group LLC Invests $651,000 in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Riskified at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSKD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Riskified by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,388,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 696,423 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Riskified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its position in Riskified by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,549,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 482,540 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 30.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Riskified alerts:

Riskified Price Performance

RSKD stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23. Riskified Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $6.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RSKD. Piper Sandler upgraded Riskified from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Riskified from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.70.

Riskified Profile

(Free Report)

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.