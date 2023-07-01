ETF Managers Group LLC Makes New $514,000 Investment in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth $31,757,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,539,000 after purchasing an additional 47,017 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter worth $7,706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 55.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,304 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 660.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $636.02 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.03 and a 12-month high of $694.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $643.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $562.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $16.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.13%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

