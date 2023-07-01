ETF Managers Group LLC Makes New Investment in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 158,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 7,156,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Innoviz Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,025,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 46,507 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Innoviz Technologies by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,905,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Innoviz Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,616,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 21,024 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Innoviz Technologies by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,560,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 481,250 shares during the period. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on INVZ shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INVZ opened at $2.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $387.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.49. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $6.21.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,497.99% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

