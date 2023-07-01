ETF Managers Group LLC Makes New Investment in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after acquiring an additional 359,364 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,423,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,058,000 after purchasing an additional 191,603 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,573,000 after purchasing an additional 134,295 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,560,000 after purchasing an additional 282,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $271.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $272.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

