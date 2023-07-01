ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 137 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PriceSmart

In other PriceSmart news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $100,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total value of $303,303.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,571,176.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $100,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $737,201 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Price Performance

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $74.06 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $79.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.41 and a 200-day moving average of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.43.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of PriceSmart from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

