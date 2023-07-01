ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 88,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLBT. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 159.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 3,021.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 523,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 507,190 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 26,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $7.24.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.42 million. Cellebrite DI had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 8.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $6.15 to $6.75 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cellebrite DI from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.44.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

