ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 8,062 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,062 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,230,000 after buying an additional 3,241,291 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $98,156,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,108,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,553,000 after buying an additional 1,242,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 10,007.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 783,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,077,000 after buying an additional 775,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $644,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,488.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $644,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,488.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $222,875.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,036 shares of company stock valued at $6,722,162 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ZM opened at $67.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of -0.23. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $124.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.40.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.12%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

