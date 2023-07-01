ETF Managers Group LLC Takes Position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 74,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Chindata Group by 116.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth $87,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the second quarter worth $96,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10.

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $210.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions in Mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

