ETF Managers Group LLC Takes Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Sony Group by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Arden Trust Co increased its position in Sony Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in Sony Group by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. 7.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

SONY opened at $90.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.90. The stock has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 8.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

