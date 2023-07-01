Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) versus Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Head-To-Head Review

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) and Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exxon Mobil and Repsol’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exxon Mobil $413.68 billion 1.05 $55.74 billion $14.77 7.26 Repsol N/A N/A N/A $0.42 33.34

Exxon Mobil has higher revenue and earnings than Repsol. Exxon Mobil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repsol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exxon Mobil 15.06% 31.48% 16.77% Repsol N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Exxon Mobil and Repsol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for Exxon Mobil and Repsol, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exxon Mobil 1 8 12 0 2.52 Repsol 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus target price of $124.70, suggesting a potential upside of 16.25%. Given Exxon Mobil’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Exxon Mobil is more favorable than Repsol.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.6% of Exxon Mobil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Repsol shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Exxon Mobil shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Exxon Mobil pays an annual dividend of $3.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Repsol pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Exxon Mobil pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Repsol pays out 91.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Exxon Mobil has raised its dividend for 40 consecutive years. Exxon Mobil is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Exxon Mobil beats Repsol on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas. The Energy Products segment offers fuels, aromatics, and catalysts, as well as licensing services. The Chemical Products segment manufactures and markets petrochemicals including olefins, polyolefins, and intermediates. The Specialty Products segment offers performance products, including lubricants, basestocks, waxes, synthetics, elastomers, and resins. The company is involved in the manufacturing, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and pursuit lower-emission business opportunities including carbon capture and storage, hydrogen, and lower-emission fuels. Exxon Mobil Corporation was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Repsol

Repsol, S.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG). Its Commercial and Renewables segment engages in the low carbon power generation and renewable sources; sale of gas and power; mobility and sale of oil products; and liquified petroleum gas activities. The company also offers asphalt products; installs, operates, and manages service stations; provides maritime services; constructs and operates oil refineries; explores and produces hydrocarbons; offers human resource services; distributes and supplies electricity; and develops new energy source, solar, and wind projects, as well as produces and sells chemical products and lubricants. In addition, it is involved in fuel and special products marketing, research, trading and transport, insurance and reinsurance, safety, and financing activities; development of production processes, storage, transport, use, consumption, and transformation of hydrogen; decarbonization activities; and promotion, design, construction, and operation of molecular recycling facilities. Further, the company produces synthetic oil cloths; and invests in liquefaction plant project. The company was formerly known as Repsol YPF, S.A. and changed its name to Repsol, S.A. in May 2012. Repsol, S.A. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

