EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EYPT. HC Wainwright increased their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

EYPT stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $298.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.13. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $11.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.70% and a negative net margin of 257.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with serious eye disorders in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. Its commercial products include YUTIQ for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU for the treatment of postoperative inflammation.

