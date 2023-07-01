Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Farmer Bros. Stock Performance
Shares of Farmer Bros. stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. Farmer Bros. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72.
Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 40.39%. The company had revenue of $124.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Farmer Bros.
Farmer Bros. Company Profile
Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.
