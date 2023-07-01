Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 26,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 511,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Femasys Stock Performance

Shares of Femasys stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. Femasys has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.60.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Femasys had a negative net margin of 971.76% and a negative return on equity of 68.87%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Femasys will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Femasys

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their target price on Femasys from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEMY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Femasys in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Femasys by 6.0% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 221,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Femasys by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Femasys in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

