Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 26,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 511,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Femasys Stock Performance
Shares of Femasys stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. Femasys has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.60.
Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Femasys had a negative net margin of 971.76% and a negative return on equity of 68.87%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Femasys will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Femasys
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEMY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Femasys in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Femasys by 6.0% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 221,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Femasys by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Femasys in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.42% of the company’s stock.
About Femasys
Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Femasys
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.