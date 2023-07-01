Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Receives $46.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 88.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $45.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.16.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.