Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.29

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.29 and last traded at C$6.35, with a volume of 48593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.39.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Fiera Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. CIBC decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiera Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.82. The firm has a market cap of C$540.19 million, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Fiera Capital ( TSE:FSZ Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.01). Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of C$157.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$163.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.0636516 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 452.63%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Fiera Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 3,585.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

