Financial Comparison: Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) and NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN)

NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN – Free Report) and Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NWTN and Federal Signal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get NWTN alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NWTN N/A N/A -$40.72 million N/A N/A Federal Signal $1.43 billion 2.72 $120.40 million $2.09 30.66

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than NWTN.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

NWTN has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Signal has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NWTN and Federal Signal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NWTN 0 0 0 0 N/A Federal Signal 0 1 2 1 3.00

Federal Signal has a consensus price target of $59.25, indicating a potential downside of 7.52%. Given Federal Signal’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Federal Signal is more favorable than NWTN.

Profitability

This table compares NWTN and Federal Signal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NWTN N/A N/A N/A Federal Signal 8.54% 15.06% 8.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of NWTN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Federal Signal shares are held by institutional investors. 46.1% of NWTN shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Federal Signal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Federal Signal beats NWTN on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NWTN

(Free Report)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA. It integrates design, life-style personalization, IoT connectivity, autonomous driving technology, and green energy eco-systems for future mobility solutions. The company also involved in the wholesale and retail of vehicles; and provision of business management, operations, commercialization, as well as design and technology development services. NWTN Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About Federal Signal

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for NWTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.