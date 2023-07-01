Financial Contrast: Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) & Oxbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXAC)

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) and Oxbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXAC – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and Oxbridge Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blade Air Mobility $164.76 million 1.75 -$27.26 million ($0.38) -10.37 Oxbridge Acquisition N/A N/A $7.18 million $0.07 155.29

Oxbridge Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blade Air Mobility. Blade Air Mobility is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oxbridge Acquisition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blade Air Mobility -16.11% -15.48% -13.35% Oxbridge Acquisition N/A -51.08% 2.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and Oxbridge Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

54.4% of Blade Air Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Oxbridge Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Blade Air Mobility shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Blade Air Mobility has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxbridge Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blade Air Mobility and Oxbridge Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blade Air Mobility 0 0 3 0 3.00 Oxbridge Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blade Air Mobility currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.66%. Given Blade Air Mobility’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Blade Air Mobility is more favorable than Oxbridge Acquisition.

Summary

Blade Air Mobility beats Oxbridge Acquisition on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blade Air Mobility

(Free Report)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Oxbridge Acquisition

(Free Report)

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on the effect of a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, and insurance technology. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands. Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of OAC Sponsor Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.