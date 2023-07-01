Financial Contrast: Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) vs. AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN)

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) and AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN – Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.6% of Enovix shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of Enovix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.0% of AER Energy Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enovix and AER Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix -2,698.57% -43.30% -34.90% AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Enovix has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AER Energy Resources has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Enovix and AER Energy Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 0 0 11 0 3.00 AER Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enovix currently has a consensus target price of $31.08, indicating a potential upside of 72.27%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enovix and AER Energy Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix $6.20 million 460.19 -$51.62 million ($1.45) -12.44 AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AER Energy Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enovix.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About AER Energy Resources

AER Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, managing, and operating oil and gas properties in North America. The company is also involved in the recycling of used motor oil; marketing of related fuel and energy products to users, suppliers, and recycler's; and real estate business. AER Energy Resources, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

