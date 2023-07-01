Financial Contrast: New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) vs. Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST)

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Free Report) and New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Free Report) are both small-cap real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of New World Development shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Broad Street Realty and New World Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broad Street Realty -35.33% -33.01% -4.06% New World Development N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Broad Street Realty has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New World Development has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Broad Street Realty and New World Development’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broad Street Realty $32.95 million 1.00 -$13.75 million ($0.51) -1.96 New World Development $8.69 billion 0.17 $159.21 million N/A N/A

New World Development has higher revenue and earnings than Broad Street Realty.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Broad Street Realty and New World Development, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A New World Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

New World Development beats Broad Street Realty on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broad Street Realty

Broad Street Realty, Inc. owns, develops, operates, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed- use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants. It also offers coordination, tenant improvements, and building services; and real estate management and engineering services to property owners, as well as provides tenant representation, landlord representation, property acquisition and disposition, real estate development, project/construction management, finance, strategic consulting, property management, and asset management. Broad Street Realty, Inc. is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

About New World Development

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its property portfolio includes residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products. In addition, it is involved in the duty-free operation and general trading, civil engineering, loyalty program, marketing, promotion, fashion retailing and trading, and piling and ground investigation businesses; and development and operation of sports park. Further, the company manages Hong Kong convention and exhibition centre; operates hotels, golf and tennis academies, and shopping malls; operates department stores; and provides information technology, healthcare, training course, ticketing, financial, project management, management, advertising, business and investment consultancy, estate agency, wellness and rehabilitation, endoscopic, carpark management, supply chain management, and catering services, as well as property agency, management, and consultancy services. Additionally, the company undertakes façade and foundation works; and offers elderly residential services. As of June 30, 2022, it operated a total of 15 hotel properties totalling 5,958 rooms in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Southeast Asia. New World Development Company Limited was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

