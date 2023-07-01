Financial Review: Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) & Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) and Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Koss and Samsung Electronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koss $17.61 million 1.94 $1.27 million $0.90 4.11 Samsung Electronics $197.69 billion 0.03 $18.45 billion $2.68 15.15

Samsung Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Koss. Koss is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Samsung Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koss 63.09% 30.11% 24.00% Samsung Electronics 9.12% N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Koss shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Samsung Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 48.6% of Koss shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Koss and Samsung Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koss 0 0 0 0 N/A Samsung Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Koss has a beta of -0.55, meaning that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Samsung Electronics has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Koss beats Samsung Electronics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones. The company sells its products through distributors, international distributors, audio specialty stores, the internet, national retailers, grocery stores, electronics retailers, military exchanges, and prisons under the Koss name, as well as private label. It also sells its products to distributors for resale to school systems, as well as directly to other manufacturers. As of June 30, 2022, the company had approximately 90 domestic dealers; and approximately 2,000 domestic retail outlets and numerous retailers. The company also exports its products. Koss Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. The company offers smartphones, tablets, watches, and accessories; TVs, projectors, and sound devices; home appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines and dryers, vacuum cleaners, cooking appliances, dishwashers, air conditioners, and air purifiers; monitors, and memory and storage products; displays, and smart and LED signages; and other accessories. It also engages in technology, venture capital investments, cloud services, network devices installation and optimization, semiconductor equipment services, digital advertising platforms, marketing, consulting, connected services, logistics, financing, and software design activities; toll processing of display panels and semiconductors; development and sale of network solutions; manufactures semiconductors and food; provision of repair services for electronic devices and enterprise automation solutions; and development and supply of semiconductor process defect and quality control software. The company serves various industries, including education, retail, and finance, as well as government and corporate customers. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Suwon-si, South Korea.

