Financial Review: Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) & Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF)

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Free Report) and Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF – Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kyndryl and Triple P, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyndryl 0 2 1 0 2.33 Triple P 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kyndryl presently has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 25.50%.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyndryl $17.03 billion 0.18 -$1.38 billion ($6.06) -2.19 Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Kyndryl and Triple P’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Triple P has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kyndryl.

Risk and Volatility

Kyndryl has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triple P has a beta of 3.05, suggesting that its stock price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.3% of Kyndryl shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Kyndryl shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Triple P shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kyndryl and Triple P’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyndryl -8.07% -27.55% -4.29% Triple P N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Triple P beats Kyndryl on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kyndryl

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, communications, retail and travel, and automotive industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Triple P

(Free Report)

Triple P. N.V. provides information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions. Its services include ICT security, cloud, managed services, managed IP telephony, professional services, business continuity, unified communications, and cloud migration. The company serves care, education, government, and commercial services sectors. Triple P. N.V. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.