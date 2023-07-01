Financial Review: OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) vs. Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) and OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Baxter International and OrthoPediatrics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baxter International 1 9 4 0 2.21 OrthoPediatrics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Baxter International currently has a consensus target price of $52.38, indicating a potential upside of 14.96%. OrthoPediatrics has a consensus target price of $55.33, indicating a potential upside of 26.19%. Given OrthoPediatrics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OrthoPediatrics is more favorable than Baxter International.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baxter International $15.11 billion 1.52 -$2.43 billion ($4.88) -9.34 OrthoPediatrics $122.29 million 8.37 $1.26 million $0.20 219.25

This table compares Baxter International and OrthoPediatrics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

OrthoPediatrics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Baxter International. Baxter International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OrthoPediatrics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Baxter International and OrthoPediatrics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baxter International -16.34% 24.29% 5.49% OrthoPediatrics 2.72% -5.32% -4.49%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.8% of Baxter International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of OrthoPediatrics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Baxter International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.6% of OrthoPediatrics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Baxter International has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OrthoPediatrics has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OrthoPediatrics beats Baxter International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit. It also provides connected care solutions, including devices, software, communications, and integration technologies; integrated patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies to help diagnose, treat, and manage a various illness and diseases, including respiratory therapy, cardiology, vision screening, and physical assessment; surgical video technologies, tables, lights, pendants, precision positioning devices and other accessories. In addition, the company offers contracted services to various pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. Its products are used in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctors' offices, and patients at home under physician supervision. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. It has an agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic molecules; and a collaborative research agreement with Miromatrix Medical Inc. to develop treatments for patients with acute liver failure. Baxter International Inc. was incorporated in 1931 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products. Its products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail, PediLoc tibia, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, Spica Tables, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, Pediguard, Pediatric Nailing Platform, Femur system, Orthex, QuickPack, and ApiFix Mid-C system. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

