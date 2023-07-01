Financial Review: Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) & Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO)

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Free Report) and Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Dolphin Energy and Rubis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Dolphin Energy $487.50 million 0.15 $32.89 million $3.17 1.51 Rubis N/A N/A N/A C$2.68 8.84

Blue Dolphin Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Rubis. Blue Dolphin Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rubis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Dolphin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Rubis 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Blue Dolphin Energy and Rubis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Dolphin Energy and Rubis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Dolphin Energy 9.36% 554.76% 52.59% Rubis N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.9% of Rubis shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.0% of Blue Dolphin Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Blue Dolphin Energy beats Rubis on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services for third parties at the Nixon facility. The company also provides storage tank rentals and ancillary services. Blue Dolphin Energy Company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Blue Dolphin Energy Company is a subsidiary of Lazarus Energy Holdings, LLC.

About Rubis

Rubis engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities for commercial and industrial customers in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. The company operates through Retail & Marketing, Support & Services, and Renewable Electricity production segments. It operates terminals that provide bulk liquid storage facilities for fuels, chemicals, and agri-food products; and distributes fuels, liquefied gases, bitumen, and lubricants. The company also provides infrastructure, transportation, supply, and services for supporting the development of downstream distribution and marketing activities; and produces photovoltaic electricity. Rubis was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

