Financial Survey: BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) and Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB)

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) and Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BancFirst and Thomasville Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancFirst 31.83% 17.38% 1.73% Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BancFirst and Thomasville Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BancFirst 1 0 0 0 1.00 Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BancFirst currently has a consensus target price of $89.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.26%. Given BancFirst’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BancFirst is more favorable than Thomasville Bancshares.

43.9% of BancFirst shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of BancFirst shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BancFirst and Thomasville Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancFirst $595.25 million 5.08 $193.10 million $6.41 14.35 Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BancFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Dividends

BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. BancFirst pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BancFirst has increased its dividend for 29 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

BancFirst has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BancFirst beats Thomasville Bancshares on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BancFirst

(Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments. It offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. The company also provides commercial and agricultural non-real estate loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; lending services that include private banking, energy, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and industrial loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, it engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services. Further, the company is involved in real estate investment and insurance agency services; and providing depository and funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, and other services. It serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Thomasville Bancshares

(Free Report)

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that offers various banking products and services. It offers checking and savings account; and loan products comprising mortgages, and consumer and commercial loans. The company also provides wealth management and mobile banking services. In addition, it offers financial planning, investments, trust, brokerage, and other related financial services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.