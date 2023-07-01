Financial Survey: Permanent TSB Group (ILPMY) vs. Its Rivals

Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Free Report) is one of 263 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Permanent TSB Group to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Permanent TSB Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Permanent TSB Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Permanent TSB Group N/A N/A -2.58 Permanent TSB Group Competitors $3.07 billion $848.21 million 285.87

Permanent TSB Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Permanent TSB Group. Permanent TSB Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permanent TSB Group N/A N/A N/A Permanent TSB Group Competitors 38.55% 9.36% 0.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Permanent TSB Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

28.8% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Permanent TSB Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permanent TSB Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Permanent TSB Group Competitors 1027 2811 2813 9 2.27

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 346.12%. Given Permanent TSB Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Permanent TSB Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Permanent TSB Group peers beat Permanent TSB Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

About Permanent TSB Group

(Free Report)

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc operates in the retail, and small and medium sized enterprises (SME) banking sectors in the Republic of Ireland. It provides transactional banking, lending, saving, and deposit taking services. The company offers its products and services through branch network, brokers, direct, digital and SME channel. Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc was founded in 1816 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Permanent TSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permanent TSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.