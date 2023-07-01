Financial Survey: Procaps Group (PROC) & Its Peers

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Free Report) is one of 967 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Procaps Group to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Procaps Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Procaps Group 8.01% -355.69% 7.10% Procaps Group Competitors -2,416.12% -856.46% -36.78%

Risk & Volatility

Procaps Group has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Procaps Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.83, indicating that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.2% of Procaps Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Procaps Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Procaps Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Procaps Group $409.92 million $42.54 million 12.41 Procaps Group Competitors $1.84 billion $235.58 million -1.54

Procaps Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Procaps Group. Procaps Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Procaps Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Procaps Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Procaps Group Competitors 4369 15918 41169 761 2.62

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 149.43%. Given Procaps Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Procaps Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Procaps Group Company Profile

Procaps Group S.A. develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory. It also provides drugs for hospital use, such as antibiotic, blood clot, personal protective equipment, immunosuppressant, oncology, and analgesics products. In addition, the company offers over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products through a portfolio on approximately eight therapeutic areas, including gastrointestinal, skin care, cough and cold, analgesics, urological, vitamins, minerals, and supplements in the categories of antibiotics, anti-infective, anti-parasitic, cardiovascular, feminine care, cutaneous antimycotic, pain killers, gastro intestinal, hormonals, metabolic, endocrine, nervous system, ophthalmic, osteoarticular, respiratory, diet supplements, and vitamins and minerals. Further, it provides blood glucose meters, telemonitoring products, oral anti-diabetics products, cosmeceuticals, insulin delivery systems, and other diabetes solutions; and contract drug development and manufacturing services to third party pharmaceutical companies, specializing in soft gelatin capsule technologies. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

