Financial Survey: Yangzijiang Financial (YNGFF) versus The Competition

Yangzijiang Financial (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Free Report) is one of 1,195 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Yangzijiang Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Yangzijiang Financial and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yangzijiang Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Yangzijiang Financial Competitors 1053 4483 5804 82 2.43

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 87.71%. Given Yangzijiang Financial’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yangzijiang Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

48.2% of Yangzijiang Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Yangzijiang Financial and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yangzijiang Financial N/A N/A -0.34 Yangzijiang Financial Competitors $199.09 million -$13.59 million 37.99

Yangzijiang Financial’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Yangzijiang Financial. Yangzijiang Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Yangzijiang Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yangzijiang Financial N/A N/A N/A Yangzijiang Financial Competitors 374.88% 7.29% 4.82%

Summary

Yangzijiang Financial peers beat Yangzijiang Financial on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

Yangzijiang Financial Company Profile

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the investment-related activities in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. The company operates through Investment Management, Fund Management, and Wealth Management segments. Its investments include debt investments, venture capital investments, microfinancing, fund and wealth management, and investment advisory services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

