First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Receives $68.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

First American Financial Stock Performance

First American Financial stock opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.44. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.26.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First American Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,858,000 after purchasing an additional 245,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,889,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,453,000 after acquiring an additional 329,543 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 22.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,610,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,981,000 after acquiring an additional 90,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First American Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,802,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,989,000 after purchasing an additional 62,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading

