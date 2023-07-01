First Hawaiian Bank Acquires Shares of 2,127 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,684,000 after buying an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in MarketAxess by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Trading Down 0.2 %

MKTX opened at $261.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.79. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $399.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.17.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKTX. TheStreet downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.10.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

