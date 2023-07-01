First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.04 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,443 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $207.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.22. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

