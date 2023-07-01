First Hawaiian Bank Has $6.35 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $134.72 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $237.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.