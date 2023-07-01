First Hawaiian Bank Has $777,000 Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2,004.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973,094 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16,285.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,295,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,735 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,294,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,643,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,134,000 after buying an additional 1,449,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ABC stock opened at $192.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $135.14 and a 1 year high of $193.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 627,815 shares of company stock worth $110,556,193. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Free Report)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.