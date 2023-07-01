First Hawaiian Bank Has $823,000 Stock Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 283.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,948 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at about $79,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verra Mobility news, EVP Steve Lalla sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $834,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,633.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Verra Mobility stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 1.19. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.85 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 69.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

See Also

