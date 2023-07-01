First Hawaiian Bank Has $845,000 Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 100.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 19,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,920,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $113.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.69 and its 200-day moving average is $134.46. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $108.81 and a one year high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

