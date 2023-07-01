First Hawaiian Bank Has $856,000 Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 66,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 41,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,924,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,875 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSNC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.68.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

